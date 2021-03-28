Triangular contest in the Gateway to Munnar

Voting pattern of Syrian Jacobite Church members a decisive factor in Kothamangalam

A flurry of fast-paced road resurfacing and widening work welcome people to Kothamangalam, even as shops displaying alluring furniture pieces and other goods remain near empty of customers, signifying the poll mood and the post-pandemic situation in the town, which was once the gateway to Munnar.

The fiery triangular contest in Kothamangalam is the cynosure of all eyes, as CPI(M) leader and sitting MLA Antony John of the LDF is pitted against Shibu Thekkumpuram of the Kerala Congress (Joseph), a UDF constituent, and Joe Joseph of Twenty20. A medical doctor by profession, Mr. Joseph is the son-in-law of none other than KC (J) leader P.J. Joseph. The NDA has fielded Shine K. Krishnan of the BDJS.

While Twenty20 has opted for a rather silent campaign, candidates of the three rival fronts are criss-crossing the constituency, with Mr. Thekkumpuram and Mr. Krishnan focusing on the Kuttampuzha tribal belt.

Development claims

The Hindu caught up with Mr. John at Kottapady junction, where he explained how development projects worth ₹1,328 crore had been undertaken in the constituency since 2016. A total of 19 acres were acquired for the Thangalam-Kozhipilly road, while work to widen the 27-km Thangalam-Kakkanad road resumed after several years (the project had attracted criticism that only 1.20 km were completed over a 15-year period).

Similarly, title deeds were given to 800 people, including for the ‘first time’ for agricultural land. Work on a ₹16-crore stadium at Chelad has begun, so also a ₹20-crore project to renovate the Kothamangalam taluk hospital. Yet another achievement was ₹50-crore funds for education, including construction of hi-tech classrooms, and ₹55 crore for developing the agricultural farm at Neriamangalam, Mr. John said.

UDF’s take

Addressing voters at Kuttampuzha town, Mr. Thekkumpuram exuded confidence that the UDF would wrest control of the constituency from the LDF — referring to the victory of former Minister T.U. Kuruvilla of the KC (J) in 2011.

“Tribal areas need substantial Central and State funds to erect electrified fences to ward off attacks on crops and habitation by wild animals. Moreover, road projects, including the ring road, that began during the UDF rule are nowhere near completion, which show that the expected development did not take place under the the LDF MLA,” he said.

Young voter Eldhose Mathew, an entrepreneur, expressed dismay at the long-overdue road projects to decongest Kothamangalam town. “With little development taking place, youth from here are migrating to Canada, Australia, and Europe in large numbers,” he said.

Church feud

The voting pattern of the members of the Syrian Jacobite Church, who constitute over 20% of the electorate and are embroiled in a long battle with the Syrian Orthodox Church over the custody of churches where Jacobites are in vast majority, will be a decisive factor in Kothamangalam. Farmers and traders are peeved at the fluctuation of prices of banana, nutmeg, coconut, and rubber, and unavailability of workers.