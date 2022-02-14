Trial runs begin for Kochi Metro’s SN Jn. extension

This is the first corridor that KMRL executed on its own

The Trial run was done on Kochi Metro’s 1.8 km-long Pettah-SN Junction extension (the metro’s phase 1-B), from 11 pm Sunday to 4.30 am on Monday, prior to commissioning the corridor in another couple of months.

Trial runs that are aimed mainly at testing the stability of the tracks were done at an average speed of 5 kmph. This would continue during the same time from Monday midnight, following which subsequent trials will be conducted at higher speeds, KMRL sources said.

This is the first corridor that KMRL executed on its own, with a workforce comprising mostly of engineers and workers aged 35 and below. The 25-km Aluva-Pettah phase-1 corridor had been executed by DMRC. Among those who monitored the first day of trial runs was D K Sinha, the Director (Systems) of KMRL, A R Rajendran and Vinu Koshy, general managers.

The 1.8 km viaduct and allied amenities include stations at Vadakkekotta and SN Junction (whose works are in the final stage). This would increase the number of metro stations from 22 to 24.

Piling for the extension began in October 2019. “We could complete the works as per schedule – within 27 months, despite multiple lockdowns during the past two years. The extension cost Rs 453 cr, including the expense for land acquisition. Land for the stations alone cost Rs 99 cr.

Terming the commencement of trial runs to SN Junction as eagerly-awaited, K.G. Nandakumar, president of Tripunithura Railway Station Road Residents’ Association lauded the efforts that a whole lot of stakeholders, including by Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) and by M. Swaraj, the then MLA made, to prevail on the Government to accede to the extension.

Demand for road beneath phase 1-B

“We now await the timely completion of the 1.16 km-long extension (phase 1-B) from SN Junction to the terminal station near Tripunithura railway station. But it is a cause for concern that a road proposed beneath this corridor has not materialised yet. People fear that absence of a road would lead to traffic snarls on existing roads that led to the metro’s terminal station and the adjacent railway station,” he said.

A similar view was echoed by P. Shyla, a school teacher whose house in located beside the railway station road. “There are four-lane or wider roads beneath rest of the metro corridor, leaving the terminal station sans proper road connectivity,” she said.

The chairman of Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) V P Prasad said it was heartening to see the trial run up to SN Junction. “The initial decision was to have Pettah as the metro’s terminal station. The residents’ apex body relentlessly pursued the demand to extend it to Tripunithura town, with among others the then Principal Advisor of DMRC E. Sreedharan and the then MD of KMRL Elias George. This was followed by a slew of agitations, following which funds were allocated to extend the metro up to SN Junction.”

The body persisted with people’s representatives and others to further extend it up to Tripunithura, considering the historic importance of the town as the seat of the erstwhile kings of Kochi and the fact that one lakh train passengers converge each month at Tripunithura railway station which earns a revenue of Rs 1.25 cr each year. With construction works underway for that, the State Government must sanction funds to build a four-lane road linking SN Junction with Hill Palace Road that is located next to the proposed terminal station. This and a bridge parallel to SN Junction overbridge will help decongest the town, he added.