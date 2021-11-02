Trial run of renovated STP begins at Ernakulam medical college

The trial run of the revamped sewage treatment plant (STP) has started at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The delay in the completion of the work has come under the radar of the National Green Tribunal and the State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management. Senior officials of the State Pollution Control Board said that the commissioning work of the plant began two weeks ago. The renovated plant has a capacity to treat 500 kilo litres per day. The estimated generation of effluents is around 500 kilo litres per day, as per the board.

The renovation work of the STP was undertaken by Infrastructure Kerala Ltd. (INKEL). The board will assess the efficiency of the renovated plant after one week. Samples will be taken to ascertain whether the facility is operating as per the environmental standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The consent to operate issued by the board will be based on the performance assessment. The plant at the medical college was functioning properly till 2018. The board had not given its nod to operate the facility afterwards as the plant failed to meet the norms.

The delay in the commissioning of the renovated plant had prompted the board to suggest that effluents could be processed at the STP managed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. The proposal was not taken forward as the commissioning process of the renovated STP at the hospital had started around two weeks ago.