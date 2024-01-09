Trial run of black soldier fly project to begin at Brahmapuram next month

January 09, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The trial run of the project for composting food waste using black soldier flies at Brahmapuram is likely to begin next month.

The Kochi Corporation had earlier contracted two agencies for carrying out composting of biodegradable waste using the flies. Each agency was given the target of processing 50 tonnes of fresh food waste a day. The two units together would help process a significant quantity of the food waste that is collected from different parts of the city and transported to the Brahmapuram campus, said the civic authorities.

One of the firms has completed around 80 per cent of the project work while the other one has completed the belt-level civil works of the plant. Fabrication works of the second plant would begin shortly, said a senior official of the civic body.

Though the civic body had planned to launch the project by 2023-end, the project got delayed. The firms had sought new locations for setting up the plant other than the ones that were allotted to them earlier. The identification and allocation of the holdings within the Brahmapuram campus took some time. Hence the delay, explained the official.

The civic authorities hope that the plants could be operated full-steam by March. The black fly project is being considered as an interim measure for waste management till the Compressed Biogas Plant proposed by the BPCL Kochi Refinery becomes operational. The larvae of the flies feed on waste. One individual insect can eat around 200 grams of waste a day, according to the project proposal.

While the companies would set up the plants at their expense, the civic body would have to pay ₹2.48 for a kilo of waste processed. The processing fee would be paid from the Plan fund of the corporation .

