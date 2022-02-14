Trial run in Metro’s Pettah-SN Junction corridor begins

The Kochi metro’s train number 6, christened Vaiga, began trial run in the 1.8-km Pettah-SN Junction extension from 11 p.m. on Sunday.

This is part of extending the metro to SN Junction, located within Thripunithura town, thus becoming the project’s phase one-A extension. The 1.8-km viaduct and allied amenities, including stations at Vadakkekotta and SN Junction (whose works are in the final stage), were executed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The metro’s 25-km Aluva-Pettah phase-one project was executed by DMRC, and trains began calling at Pettah from 2021.

Terming the commencement of trial runs to SN Junction as eagerly awaited, K.G. Nandakumar, president of Thripunithura Railway Station Road Residents’ Association, lauded the efforts that a whole lot of stakeholders, including Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA) and M. Swaraj., then MLA, made to prevail upon the government to agree to the extension.

“We now await the timely completion of the 1.16-km-long extension (phase one-B) from SN Junction to the terminal station near the Thripunithura railway station. But it is a cause for concern that a road proposed beneath this corridor has not materialised yet. People fear that absence of a road will lead to traffic snarls on existing roads that lead to the metro’s terminal station and the adjacent railway station,” Mr. Nandakumar said.

It is a matter of concern that there is no road beneath the phase one-B extension, whereas there are four-lane or wider roads beneath rest of the metro corridor, said Shyla, a school teacher whose house in located beside the railway station road.

TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad said it was heartening to hear of the trial run for the project’s phase 1-A. “The initial decision was to have Pettah as the metro’s terminal station. The residents’ apex body relentlessly pursued the demand to extend it to Thripunithura town, with then Principal Adviser to DMRC E. Sreedharan and then KMRL managing director Elias George. This was followed by a slew of agitations, following which funds were allocated to extend the metro up to SN Junction.”

The body persisted with people’s representatives and others to further extend it up to Thripunithura, considering the historic importance of the town as the seat of the erstwhile kings of Kochi and the fact that one lakh train passengers converge each month at the Thripunithura railway station which earns a revenue of ₹1.25 crore each year. With construction works under way for that, the State government must sanction funds to build a road beneath from SN Junction to the terminal station. This and a bridge parallel to SN Junction overbridge will help decongest the town, he added.