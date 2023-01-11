HamberMenu
Trial run of emergency operation theatre begins at Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam

January 11, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The emergency operation theatre was set up by the Public Works department using own funds of Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.

Trial run has begun at the emergency operation theatre close to the labour room at Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.

The facility will help perform emergency surgeries without delay. Presently, emergency surgeries for those admitted at the labour room are being held at the common operation theatre in another block.

The theatre was set up by the Public Works department using the own funds of the medical college. The additional staff required at the theatre have been appointed as part of the health safety project. The personnel include two anaesthetists, five staff nurses and attenders each, according to an official communication.

The emergency operation wing will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the time being. It will be extended round-the-clock later. A facility for antenatal screening and monitoring of those who undergo surgeries has also been set up at the hospital. 

