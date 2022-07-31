Trial of Antony Raju case to resume on Thursday

Court has issued summons to three prosecution witnesses

After a hiatus of over one year, the trial of the criminal case involving Transport Minister Antony Raju will resume before a magistrate court at Nedumangad on Thursday.

The prosecution witness one is likely to be examined on the day. If the first witness fails to turn up, other witnesses for whom summons have been served, may be examined. The police had arrayed 29 witnesses in the case.

The court is understood to have issued summons to three prosecution witnesses to appear before it on August 4. The examination of the witnesses may take place uninterruptedly as the magistrate court is understood to have resolved to complete the trial proceedings in three months.

Two accused, including Mr. Raju, were represented by their counsels on May 10, 2021, when the case was last considered by the court. The court had also issued summons to the prosecution witness one on the day. Later, the case was adjourned due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

The case attained significance after it was reported that the trial had been pending in the courts since 2006. The Kerala High Court had sought a status report of the case from the trial court after a public interest litigant brought the issue of long pendency of the case before the bench last week.

Solomon Joseph, the first accused, was serving as the staff in charge of the property section of the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram, at the time of the alleged commission of the offence. Joseph, who had retired from the service as a junior superintendent in 2016, has not submitted his pension papers and claimed any pension from the State government.

Mr. Raju, a practising lawyer at the time of the alleged commission of the office, is the second accused. The two have been accused of conspiring with the first accused, and replacing an undergarment, which was the material object in the case, worn by the accused in a drugs case.

The accused in the drugs case, an Australian citizen, was later acquitted by the Kerala High Court.

The Minister can dispense away with his personal appearance in the case by filing an application under Section 317 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He could be represented in the court through a counsel.