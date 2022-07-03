Trial mapping of protected areas’ boundaries begins

July 03, 2022 20:32 IST

Buildings being recorded within 1 km at Peechi, Neyyar-Peppara sanctuaries

The trial mapping of forest boundary and recording of buildings and structures within one kilometre has begun in Peechi and Neyyar-Peppara wildlife sanctuaries, as protest is simmering in the State against the marking of the Ecologically-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around protected areas.

The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSRSEC) is undertaking the exercise for the Forest department to argue the State’s case of marking the ESZ as zero in areas with human habitations. The Supreme Court had asked the States to complete the marking of minimum ESZ of one kilometre around protected forests within three months. The top court had also suggested the States to approach the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Central Empowered Committee with its plea for any reduction in the ESZ ‘in overwhelming public interest.’ The court will consider the recommendations of these agencies later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

23 protected areas

The trial mapping was initiated for finalising the methodology and to find out whether the exercise would meet the requirements of the Forest department, said Jane Mithra, KSRSEC scientist, who is leading the exercise. The department is in need of the exact boundaries of all the 23 protected areas, the 1-kilometre buffer from the boundary line, the land use and land cover patterns within the buffer and the details of the buildings and other structures within the ESZ. The names and nature of the use of the buildings, including commercial and residential, and the satellite images of all the structures can also be provided for arguing the case of excluding the human habitations from ESZ, said Dr. Mithra.

An understanding has been reached to prepare a cadastral map of the region at 1:5000 scale, where the details of 50 metres will be available in one centimetre in the map. Currently, the Forest department has a map prepared at 1: 50,000 scale where one cm in the map will cover 500 metres. The lower the scale of the cadastral map, higher will be the details in it, he said.