Kochi

Trial in actor rape case resumes after 10 months

The trial in the actor rape case resumed at the Ernakulam District and Sessions court on Thursday.

It was after a hiatus of nearly 10 months that the proceedings resumed. It was on December 29 last year that the trial in the case was stopped after the prosecution moved a petition for holding a further investigation in the case.

The chief examination of Sajith and Linto, the two witnesses in the case, by the prosecution and the cross-examination by the defence lawyers were completed on the day.

The court will hold the trial daily as it is racing against the January 31 deadline fixed by the Supreme Court for completing the proceedings.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 10:13:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/trial-in-actor-rape-case-resumes-after-10-months/article66121220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY