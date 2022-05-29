Trial court, prosecution on collision course again

Over memory card in actor rape case

Over memory card in actor rape case

The Prosecution and the Special Court trying the sensational actor rape case are once again on a collision course, this time over the memory card in which the alleged visuals of the rape were recorded.

In its latest move, the prosecution has harped on the changed hash value of the memory card in which the visuals of the alleged rape were recorded and the court’s order rejecting its plea to send the card for forensic analysis.

The prosecution chose to raise the allegations in its petition filed before the Kerala High Court seeking more time to complete the further investigation in the case. The petition came up a few days before the expiry of the May 31 deadline fixed by the High Court for completing the further investigation. The prosecution is also expected to submit a report on the investigation conducted so far before the trial court on the day.

On the prosecution complaint that it was unaware of the trial court order, judicial sources indicated that orders on petitions made during the course of the further investigation will not be pronounced in the open court and uploaded in the case information system as it was a business involving the court and the prosecution alone and excluding the defence lawyers.

Usually, the prosecution collects the orders passed on such petitions, which are made after hearing the prosecution alone. If the prosecution fails to collect the order, it will be sent to the Station House Officers concerned. The prosecution has the liberty to challenge the trial court verdict in higher courts, sources said.

Sources maintained that memory cards and such materials involved in the cases were kept in the safe custody of courts. The judicial officers concerned are duty-bound to access them as part of the judicial process of framing the charges or while considering the discharge petitions. Such cards and materials kept in the safe chest of the district treasuries and courts are accessible only to judicial officers concerned, said sources.

The hash value of a digital document is legally relevant till it is produced before a court of law. Judges will have to invariably access such documents as part of the judicial process. The viewing of such documents using popular and free digital video players could also lead to change in hash value, which is of least legal significance, indicated legal sources

Incidentally, this is the third complaint of the prosecution against the trial court. Its earlier two attempts to impress the High Court and the Supreme Court had failed, which was followed by the resignation of two prosecutors in the case.