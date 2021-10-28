Trespasser into actor’s house arrested

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of trespassing into actor Dileep’s house and verbally abusing family members.

The arrested man was identified as Vimal Vijay, 31, of Nadathara in Thrissur. The incident occurred earlier this month.

He allegedly jumped the gate to the actor’s house and created trouble. He then fled when people gathered. He had reportedly come and left in an autorickshaw hired from Angamaly.

An inquiry based on the autorickshaw led to his arrest. Vijay is said to have acted in a few films.

A team led by Inspector C.L. Sudheer, sub inspector K.V. Joy, assistant sub inspector P.A. Ikbal, civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Muhammed Amir, and H. Harris made the arrest.