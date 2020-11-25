Trendy electioneering catching up in Kochi

George Nanatt with his children out to canvass votes.

Kochi

25 November 2020 23:02 IST

It resembles a scene from a potboiler. A father walking in the middle flanked by children, all dressed alike.

On closer look, one realises that it is a candidate out to canvass votes in the local body polls, and his children are all wearing t-shirts, masks, caps stamped with their father’s election symbol and a request.

George Nanatt, Left Independent from Karanakkodam Division (No.44) in the Kochi Corporation, has quadruplets, who are all young voters, and a five-year-old. “I’m a first-timer in the poll fray, and the children are posting these photos and videos on social media as well,” he says.

Advertising

Advertising

The campaign gear is thanks to a group of people from the entertainment industry who lost their means of livelihood due to COVID-19.

“What was begun as a survival project has made a lot of headway, trying out different things, with due regard for safety and value,” says Praveen Symphony, who owns an event management firm who is coordinating the venture.

“We began making cotton masks to support the needy, and eventually, also support ourselves. Over time, we introduced trendy, fashionable masks, and when the elections were announced, we realised since the customary electioneering would not be happening, we could provide green, economical electioneering solutions to candidates. Hence, masks, caps, and other merchandise featuring their symbols and photos. We don’t use ink to print on them, but instead use a heat-printing transfer technology, which is eco-friendly and is economical,” says Mr. Praveen.