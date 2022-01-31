Trenching of SA Road triggers fears of traffic snarls at Vyttila

KOCHI

31 January 2022 00:42 IST

The road was fully resurfaced by KMRL just over a year ago

Barricading of the Vyttila Janatha-Vyttila Junction corridor on SA Road to trench a portion of the fast track of the road to lay CNG pipelines has given rise to fear that traffic snarls will reappear at Vyttila.

Even worse, trenching has been proposed on the road that was fully resurfaced by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) just over a year ago after completion of the metro’s Pettah extension.

It was a fortnight ago that movement of vehicles through the junction was streamlined, following redirecting of vehicles from the Palarivattom side. The aim was to lessen traffic hold-ups on SA Road, where the queue of vehicles often extended up to the Elamkulam bridge during peak hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Vyttila United Forum chairman Thampy V.R. said this was the latest example in the city of shoddy planning. The trenching (to reportedly provide CNG supply to a fuel station on SA Road) could have been done before the road was resurfaced.

“This is proof for slack accountability by stakeholders, especially so since public funds are at stake. The District Collector should prevent recurrence of such indiscriminate trenching of newly relaid roads. The least that the Kochi Corporation, which owns SA Road, can do now is to insist on advance payment for the road’s restoration work,” he added.

Even if the trenched portion is restored, there is a possibility that it would sink, resulting in the road being at two levels. Trenching could also impair movement of vehicles in the east-west direction, from the city to Vyttila and Thripunithura, he said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said he hoped the push-through method to lay gas pipelines would be chosen to avert trenching of the entire barricaded portion. “The resurfaced road has a three-year warranty period. Still, efforts were made to set apart ₹73 lakh to further overlay it. I opposed it, since it would be a wastage of public funds,” said Sunitha Dixon, the councillor representing the Vyttila division in the Kochi Corporation.

Kunnara Park road

Even as traffic has been re-routed, a major bottleneck persists in the form of the narrow Vyttila-Kunnara Park Road.

The corridor owned by the PWD (Roads Wing) remains two-lane, even as the Kunnara Park-Pettah stretch was widened to four-lane as part of the Kochi metro work. Buses from the Vyttila Mobility Hub exiting into the narrow stretch compounded the snarls.

PWD sources said a proposal to widen it was submitted to the State government a decade ago.

“We hope funds will be allocated in the impending budget, so that it can be tagged with the second phase development of Vyttila Junction and the mobility hub,” they added.