Trenched roads cry for restoration

Several key roads in the city that were trenched by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have not been restored back to shape, despite the intensifying monsoon, resulting in a harrowing time for motorists and pedestrians.

The roads include the Kundannoor-Pettah National Highway (NH) stretch and the Alinchuvadu-Vennala road that runs parallel to the Palarivattom-Vyttila NH corridor. Numerous other spots, mostly at junctions on arterial roads, which were dug up by the KSEB as part of its 220-kV Transgrid project, too have not been fully restored. A good portion of the width of these corridors remains undulated and covered with mud and tar debris. Fear is rife that the condition of these corridors will worsen when the monsoon intensifies and more vehicles take to the road following lockdown relaxations.

“Traffic snarls are acute on the Kundannoor-Maradu stretch, which was dug up by the KWA a few months ago. Motorists and pedestrians using the NH stretch are worried as the road has only two-lane width and is even otherwise accident-prone. Passenger vehicles have to jostle for space since far too many fuel tankers and other goods carriers rely on the road to reach the NH Bypass and the seaport,” said Prabin Kumar, an IT professional who lives at Maradu.

A senior official of the Public Works Department (NH Wing) said the department had been pursuing with the KWA the need to resurface trenched portions of the road at the earliest. “On its part, the KSEB is bound to tar-coat portions dug up by it, before handing them back to us. This has been mentioned in the bilateral agreement,” he added. The PWD (Roads Wing) owns the Alinchuvadu-Vennala road, which was trenched by the KWA and has not been restored.

A senior KSEB official said the agency had restored much of the Vennala-Thuthiyoor road that was dug up in 2019 for laying power cables. “Efforts are on to complete the rest of the road work,” the official added. The agency has completed work only on 10 of the 16 concrete chambers that are being constructed for joining power cables as part of its Transgrid project, it is learnt.

Highway Protection Act

Even as COVID-19 curbs played havoc with the work schedules of various agencies, PWD officials said they were empowered to take steps to ensure the safety of road users under the Kerala Highway Protection Act. The District Collector and the Executive Engineer concerned must review actions taken every month and send reports to the PWD Secretary, besides sharing them with the media.

The PWD officials concerned will be held responsible if there is any dereliction of duty, in accordance with the Act. The department had in 2019 suspended two engineers after a two-wheeler rider lost his life after falling into a trench dug up by the KWA at Mamangalam near Palarivattom.

“The Executive Engineer concerned is the ‘highway authority’ as per the PWD Manual and the Highway Protection Act. Similarly, the Assistant Engineer concerned is the ‘custodian’ of the said road. Overseers too have their job cut out in the form of inspecting roads within their jurisdiction every day, reporting issues to the higher-ups and taking steps to prevent accidents. They are duty-bound to ensure the safety of roads, footpaths, and allied infrastructure,” PWD sources said.