Tree mapping gets underway in Fort Kochi

Serve to Preserve, an initiative to love nature and to be more responsible towards the environment, was launched at Fort Kochi on Friday under the banner of CSML and India Smart City Fellowship by embarking on a tree-mapping drive in five corporation divisions in the area.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya inaugurated the programme, which will be implemented with help from members of the public. The aim is to create a vast green space in the region by mapping old trees and those that were recently planted.

A group of 30 volunteers mapped a total of 170 trees during the first two hours. Based on the data thus collected, areas where tree saplings can be planted will be identified.