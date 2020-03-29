Treatment facilities to be ramped up in Ernakulam

Treatment facilities and monitoring are likely to be ramped up in the district following the death of a 69-year-old COVID-19 positive patient here on Saturday.

At a meeting held in the city, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar directed District Collector S. Suhas to take over a private hospital at Mattancherry as a COVID-19 care centre to strengthen the availability of treatment facilities in the district.

Health officials will gather details and assess symptoms of all patients admitted to hospitals across the district with fever and breathing difficulties in the past seven days. Henceforth, the Health Department will also take stock of and evaluate all deaths at hospitals in the district. Arrangements are being made at PVS Hospital, which the district administration had recently taken over as a COVID-19 care centre, and it is likely to begin functioning soon.

Meanwhile, the Collector warned that strict action would be taken against private hospitals refusing treatment to patients with fever and cough.

There have been complaints that some private hospitals are directing patients with such symptoms to the Government Medical College at Kalamassery.

If a patient is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital must contact the helpline, and health officials will decide the next course of action.