Trawling ban will be strictly implemented, says Collector

June 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has said that the trawling ban from June 9 to July 31 will be strictly implemented. Control rooms will be opened at Vypeen, Munambam, and the district collectorate under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority, said a communication here. Mr. Umesh was speaking after a meeting of the district-level committee that will monitor the trawling ban.

The Collector ordered boats from other States to leave harbours before the ban came into effect. He also asked officials to ensure that the order was complied with.

There will be strict action against juvenile fishing. Only fishing nets with the prescribed mesh size will be allowed to be used. Boats have also been asked to follow safety speed limits when approaching fishing harbours and landing centres.

Police personnel will be deployed in control rooms at Vypeen and Munambam. The Coast Guard and the Coastal Police will be available for rescue operations. A marine ambulance, Prathyasa, will be pressed into service. Two other patrol boats will be hired for operations during the ban period. As many as 12 life guards will be appointed.

Steps are being taken to ensure free ration distribution to fishers during the ban period. An ambulance service will also be made available at the Munambam harbour. Fishermen have been asked to carry Aadhaar cards when venturing out and to follow the colour coding of boats. Only a single carrier boat will be allowed to go along a big fishing boat that ventures out on fishing operations during the ban period. Boat owners have to report to the respective Fisheries department offices on the registration of boats. Fishing boats will have to carry sufficient life saving equipment.

Research vessels will be allowed into the waters during the ban period.

Diesel for in-board engine boats will be available at select Matsayfed bunks, while all other diesel bunks will be closed for the ban period. Two private diesel bunks will also be allowed to operate.