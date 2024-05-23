Trawl ban in Kerala triggers a debate on issues at stake

A 52-day ban on trawling in the waters off the Kerala coast between June 9 and midnight on July 31, 2024, has once again divided the fishing community.

ADVERTISEMENT

While traditional fishermen are demanding a longer ban period, big boat owners want a shorter period considering the loss of fishing days due to extreme sea conditions over the past five months.

The trawl boat owners are demanding a total ban and a complete fishing holiday instead of banning only the trawlers, which provide scope to unauthorised fishers from outside the State to take advantage of the situation, said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of Kerala Boat Operators’ Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jackson Pollayil of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, representing traditional fishermen, expressed satisfaction that the ban has now been expanded to more than 50 days though there is a demand for a 90-day ban. He said that the longer period will aid in the replenishment of stocks and help the fisheries sector in the long run.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, speaking for artisanal fishermen and traditional sector, said that 3,800 trawl boats, 650 gillnet boats, and 114 purse seine boats would not be allowed to operate during the period. He said fishermen in the sector have called for a longer ban period considering the recent trend in depletion of resources.

He said that fishermen hit by the ban should be given financial support along with free rations and added that the trawling ban came into effect after about five months of a fish drought, which had seen more than a lakh of fishermen falling on hard days, losing their livelihood. Mr. George said the period of trawling ban should be extended to improve the resources availability.

Mr. Kalapurackal said that some fishermen have been engaged in illegal practices during the ban. These practices include pair or bull trawling in which two boats are used simultaneously to trawl the waters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.