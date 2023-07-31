ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling film festival that focuses on gender begins in Kochi on Tuesday

July 31, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kochi

‘SamaBhav’ to be held at Sacred Heart College, Thevara

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of the film festival ‘SamaBhav’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sacred Heart College Film Club, in association with the English Department and Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), is hosting a two-day travelling film festival, SamaBhav, from Tuesday. The themes for the festival are gender, sexuality, masculinity and diversity. 

The festival package of 24 national and international short films, documentaries and features span gender and related topics. The films deal with various forms of gender-based discrimination and violence against women, breaking gender binaries, toxic masculinity and transphobia. Among the films that will be screened are Ruchibhedam, Naanu Ladies, Gandi Baat, We Need to Talk, Gair, Counterfeit Kunkoo, Sandhya, Muhafiz, Footprints, Sunday, My Mother’s Girlfriend and Black Roses and Red Dresses.   

A travelling film festival, SamaBhav (Equanimity), which turns five, started its journey this year in Mumbai in February. On its map for the year are Bengaluru, Pune, Guwahati, Kohima, Chennai, Srinagar, and Ahmedabad besides Thimphu (Bhutan) and Jakarta (Indonesia). The festival, open to college students, seeks to engage youth through interactions with experts on contemporary gender issues and intersectionality, related to all genders. It aims to provide a safe, non-threatening platform to open up. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gender rights activists Harish Sadani, Lavanya Soman, Prof. Asha Achy Joseph of the Women in Cinema Collective and queer rights activists Anagh and Sheethal Shyam will participate in the discussions. 

SamaBhav will be held at Marian Hall, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US