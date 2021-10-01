Traveller couple bat for clean Kerala

KOCHI

01 October 2021 00:24 IST

Tourism Minister visits eatery run by Vijayan and Mohana

The globe-trotting senior citizen couple, Vijayan and Mohana, who run Sree Balaji Coffee House at Gandhinagar here, served breakfast to a rare guest, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas, on Thursday.

They apprised him of the urgent need for cleanliness to increase tourist arrivals in Kerala.

The Minister, who was in the city to address a slew of public functions, savoured upma, banana, and piping-hot tea from the wayside eatery run by the couple, who made news by saving up money and travelling to 25 countries during the past 14 years. He listened carefully as they narrated their travel experiences. They also told him of the need to develop the State’s waterways and steps that ought to be taken to prevent exploitation of tourists.

Mr. Riyas left after extending his wishes to the couple who are readying for their Russia tour.