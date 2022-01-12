Travancore Chemicals inducts tech for recovery of heat for reuse

High pressure steam to be used for heating requirements

Travancore Cochin Chemicals, a State public sector chemicals company, has inducted a technology to recover heat from its hydrochloric acid synthesis unit to produce high pressure steam and deploy it to fire the company’s heating requirements.

The process is an exothermic reaction where hydrogen and chlorine are burnt at a temperature of 4,000 degree centigrade to produce hydrochloric acid. Up till now, the towers of the reaction units used to be cooled using water while the extremely high temperature went waste. TCC is now able to produce around 40 tonnes of steam per day, resulting in savings of ₹3 crore a year. This is the first time in India that a company has deployed the technology to recover heat from the synthesis unit. The technology has been provided by a German company and components for the heat recovery system were fabricated in Pune under the Make In India programme, company sources said. The new technology was introduced about six months ago, helping TCC cut the use of furnace oil, which is a major cause for environmental pollution. The induction of the new technology is another instance of TCC leveraging its strengths and resources. The company has been identified as one of the cheapest suppliers of hydrogen in the State for motor vehicles.

The public sector company was commissioned in 1951 with its registered office at Eloor in Udyogamandal, near Kalamassery. TCC is a chlor alkali unit, where hydrogen is a byproduct from caustic soda production. The supply of comparatively cheap hydrogen is expected to strengthen its financial performance and profitability after it came back from losses. Hydrogen production is expected to be around six tonnes per day in the near future.

TCC has already started using excess hydrogen as feedstock in place of furnace oil for its boilers, cutting a substantial quantity of carbon emissions.