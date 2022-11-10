Transwoman scripts history by making her debut in Kathakali

RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, scripted history on Thursday when a transwoman, Renjumol Mohan, made her Kathakali debut. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Renjumol Mohan was not merely living a childhood dream as she performed Kathakali on stage on Thursday.

When she swayed to the music as Lord Krishna in Purappadu, an opening segment in Kathakali, she was, in fact, scripting history, becoming, arguably, the first transwoman to make her debut in the venerated art form.

In her second year of BA Kathakali at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, she performed alongside three other girls who were also making their debut.

Renjumol grew up in a family atmosphere influenced by arts, especially percussion. In fact, Kathakali itself was not that alien with her father’s friend being a noted Kathakali performer, inculcating in her a love for the art form at a very young age.

When she eventually decided to learn Kathakali, she wrote to Kalamandalam Radhakrishnan, head of the department of Kathakali at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts. “His response was a real confidence booster as he ensured that I could fully focus on studying the art form and forget about everything else. I haven’t faced any discrimination at the college, and the faculty and students alike have been very supportive,” said Renjumol.

But there were people who tried to dissuade her citing how at her age she needed to focus more on earning a living rather than studying. But she remained determined to follow her passion. “God and my teachers willing, I hope to make Kathakali my career,” said an upbeat Renjumol.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said she was always focused, and that her debut was a moment of pride for the college. Students pursuing BA Kathakali make their debuts either during their second or third year of the course. This was the debut of the fifth batch of Kathakali students.

Incidentally, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts was the first to open its door to girls in Kathakali, which had for long remained the bastion of men.