Transwoman Sajana hospitalised for drug overdose

KOCHI

21 October 2020 00:48 IST

Amidst a raging controversy over whether transwoman Sajana Shaji had made up her claim of having been stopped from selling packets of biriyani on the wayside at Thripunithura, Sajana was hospitalised in Ernakulam following a drug overdose.

A hospital spokesperson said that she was admitted to the ICU early on Tuesday after a drug overdose and her condition was stable.

After a post on social media last week in which Sajana had said that she and a few other transpersons were threatened and abused by a vendor nearby while selling biriyani packets, help was promised from all quarters. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and actor Jayasurya were among those who offered assistance to the transwoman. But an audio clip, followed by insinuations of Sajana having made up the whole episode to rake in the moolah, soon began to circulate on the social media.

In a more recent video on Facebook, Sajana explained that apart from the help, she had faced some backlash after the incident and a few insinuations were made about the problems she faced being untrue. An audio clip, in which she was talking to a friend, was edited and circulated on social media recently, to portray her differently, she said.

People with suicidal tendencies can seek counselling on 0484-2540530.