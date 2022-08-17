Transwoman held with MDMA in Kochi

Modelling artist was arrested from apartment in Vazhakkala

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 17, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Range Excise arrested a transwoman with 8.50 grams of synthetic drug MDMA from an apartment in Vazhakkala on Wednesday.

The arrested, identified as Deeksha, 24, of Cherthala, is a modelling artist. The Excise said the transwoman had a large clientele by way of telegram groups and used to deliver the stuff through intermediaries at predetermined points.

The accused used to keep on hopping between hotels booked in different names but never stayed in any hotel beyond one night, the Excise said. The accused was tracked down and nabbed by officials of city metro shadow unit based on a tip-off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Frequent MDMA seizures set alarm bells ringing in Ernakulam

According to the Excise, the accused used to source the drug through her contacts in places like Goa and Bengaluru. The stuff bought for about ₹2,000 per gram was sold here for anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000, the Excise said.

Possessing synthetic drugs like MDMA in excess of half a gram is a crime punishable with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. Excise sources said that further probe was under way. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team led by Ernakulam Range Excise Inspector M.S. Haneefa comprised Preventive Officer S. Suresh Kumar, City Metro Shadow Preventive Officer Ajithkumar N.G, civil excise officer N.D. Tomy, and women civil excise officers K.S. Soumya and C.G. Pramitha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app