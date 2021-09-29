Transwoman found hanging in room

KOCHI

29 September 2021 22:06 IST

A transwoman was found hanging in her rented accommodation at Ponekkara in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The deceased person was identified as Shradha, 22, of Veliyan in Kollam district. The victim was sharing the facility with two other transwomen.

The Elamakkara police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The body was found when one of the room-mates returned around 2 a.m. The transwoman found the door locked and the victim’s mobile phone switched off.

On further search through an open window, the room-mate found the victim hanging. The police brought down the body after breaking into the room in the presence of the victim’s family.

“We have no idea what prompted the victim to take the extreme action. Even the room-mates were found to have no clue. We will have to look into the mobile phone call details as well,” said the police.

The body is being kept at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where a post mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA - 1056.