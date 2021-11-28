Transwoman found dead

KOCHI

28 November 2021 00:06 IST

A transwoman died after being hit by a train at Pulinchuvadu near Aluva in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Thahira Ayees, 24, a known activist and model who also ran a startup. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Sources said that she had been upset since her partner died recently.

She had reportedly left home around 7 p.m. on Friday after telling her parents that she was going to her workplace at Infopark in Kakkanad.

Advertising

Advertising

Though suspected to be a suicide, the police said that the cause of death could be confirmed only after receiving the autopsy report. If it turns out to be a suicide, then it would be fifth transperson to do so in the district this year.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.