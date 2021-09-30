Transport Dept. gives in-principle nod to reduce tax on tourist caravans to one fourth

KOCHI

Tourism Minister urges MVD to ensure that registration of vehicles is free of hassles

The Transport Department has agreed in-principle to slash vehicle tax on tourist caravans to one-fourth, considering the potential of caravan tourism in revving up tourism and employment in Kerala.

Transport Minister Antony Raju agreed in-principle to such a proposal from Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at ‘Keravan Kerala’, a joint workshop of Tourism and Transport departments, held at Bolgatty Palace here on Thursday, to deliberate on the operational details of caravan tourism policy and to sensitise Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) on its procedural and regulatory aspects.

The government would approve the proposal shortly after going through the formalities required, said Mr. Raju while inaugurating the workshop. He hailed the policy announced in early September in Kerala as a major step forward in tourism development. “The government will provide green-channel passage for caravans that carry a special sticker, suggesting their joint recognition by the Tourism and Transport departments. Caravans will be given registration within 24 hours of applying. They will also get preference while testing for pollution,” he said.

The Additional Transport Commissioner will be the State nodal officer for caravans. On-road inspections would be avoided to the maximum to facilitate smooth passage of caravans, said Mr. Raju.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Riyas urged the Motor Vehicles Department to ensure that the registration and permits of caravan vehicles were carried out in a hassle-free manner. The tax on caravans must be reduced to ₹250 per square metre, from the current ₹1,000 per sq. m, he demanded.

“The government’s policy is that every panchayat and municipality must proactively ready a tourist destination. The government has decided to enlist such local bodies for their smooth functioning. Here too, caravans will come in handy, since readying conventional accommodation units could be cumbersome,” he said.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja made a presentation on the caravan tourism project. “Caravans will enable tourists to camp in hitherto unexplored destinations, which abound from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuam. This will help them to be as close to nature as possible. Steps will be taken to ensure water and power supply in caravan parks,” he said.

Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar said caravan tourism would be the next big thing for Kerala tourism, in the footsteps of houseboats that made their mark during the past two decades. The workshop focused on rules and regulations pertaining to the operation of tourist caravans, their standardisation, and a safe, customised and close-to-nature travel experience.