Transgender student alleges sexual harassment

The Central police are set to take a detailed statement of a transgender student of Maharaja’s College after she accused a college administrative staffer of making improper gestures and words.

Plaint by principal

The petition was filed by the college principal on a complaint from the student.

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment). Now, we will have to take a detailed statement of the student and verify the veracity of the allegations as they are being made against a responsible official. Accounts of witnesses will also be taken, and a statement of the student before the magistrate will be recorded under CrPC Section 164,” said K.P. Tomson, Station House Officer, Central station.