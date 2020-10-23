Kochi

Transgender person creates tense moments

A tense situation prevailed on the Ernakulam North Police station premises after a transgender person climbed a tree in the compound and threatened to end life, alleging that the police had not acted on a complaint by fellow community member that a group of youths had robbed that person. The police said the 20-year-old from among a group of members of the community who assembled at the station, scaled the tree around 4.30 p.m.

The person was brought down by Fire Service personnel by around 6 p.m. A case has been registered on a plaint that a transgender person was robbed at Kaloor.

