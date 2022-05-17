Transgender actor-model found dead in Kochi

Transwoman model and actor Sherin Celine Mathew was found hanging in her room

A 27-year-old transwoman model was found dead at a private lodge at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on May 17.

Sherin Celine Mathew, who belonged to Kuttanad in Alappuzha, was found hanging in her room. Residents staying nearby informed the police and a case of unnatural death has been registered. Sherin, who was active as a model and actor, has been staying in Kochi for quite some time. Her friends told media persons that she had filmed herself committing the act. A few hormone supplements were also found in the room, they said.

Sherin was active on social media and used to share her reels and videos. She had also acted in a few short films. Police said that the body will be handed over to the family members after conducting a postmortem. Though the preliminary assessment showed that it is a suicide, we are probing whether there are other angles in the incident, they said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056

State’s health helpline- 104

Maithri - 0484-2540530

Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000