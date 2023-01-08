Wild elephant will be tranquillised if it enters human habitations again, says Chief Wildlife Warden

January 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The wild elephant that had recently entered the Sultan Bathery town in Wayanad will be tranquillised and captured if it returns to human habitation, Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden, has said.

The movement of the animal, which was radio-collared, is continuously being monitored by the officials of the Forest department. Currently, it is inside the forest area. If it returns to human habitations, steps for tranquillising the animal would be initiated, he said. The response of the official comes in the wake of complaints that there was a delay in tranquillising and capturing the animal which had entered the town area.

Safety aspects

The alleged delay in capturing the animal had also triggered public protest in the district. One cannot straight away sedate the wild elephant. The event requires detailed planning. Safety aspects of the risky event needs to be evaluated beforehand. The safety of people, the forest officials involved in the operation, and the wild animal needs to be ensured. The safety of life and property of general public also has to be taken care of before taking the crucial decision, he said.

“The animal cannot be tranquillised at night. It can be sedated only during daytime and that too if it enters the human settlement. One cannot rush the decision to dart the animal without evaluating these aspects,” said Mr. Singh.