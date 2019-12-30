Kochi

Trains to be regulated

The following trains will be regulated owing to safety-related track maintenance in the Ernakulam Town-Edappally section.

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore will be regulated for 1 hour 50 minutes at Ernakulam Jn. till December 31. Train No. 22114 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Biweekly Superfast Express leaving Kochuveli at 00.35 hrs. on December 30, will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes at Ernakulam Jn. Train No. 22114 Ernakulam-Pune Biweekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 05.15 hrs. on December 31 will leave at 06.05 hrs.

