Trains to be regulated for track maintenance

The Southern Railway has introduced the following changes in the pattern of train services in November, as part of safety-related track maintenance works in the Thiruvananthapuram division.

The following trains are fully cancelled on November 18: Train No. 06017 Shoranur–Ernakulam special train scheduled to leave Shoranur at 3.30 a.m., train No. 06449 Ernakulam–Alappuzha special train scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 7.20 a.m. and train No. 06452 Alappuzha–Ernakulam special train scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 p.m.

Train No. 06341 Guruvayur–Thiruvananthapuram Central special train scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 3.25 a.m. November 17 and 18 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Thrissur, and will run from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, train No. 06328 Guruvayur–Punalur special train scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 5.45 a.m. on November 18 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Thrissur, and will run from Thrissur to Punalur.

Train No. 06306 Kannur–Ernakulam Junction daily special train commencing journey on November 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 19 (except Thursday) will be short terminated at Shoranur and hence will run from Kannur to Shoranur only.

Train No. 06327 Punalur–Guruvayur daily special train commencing journey on November 16 and 17 will be short terminated at Thrissur and hence will run from Punalur to Thrissur only. Train No. 06127 Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur special train commencing journey on November 17 will be short terminated at Thrissur.

Train No. 06187 Karaikal–Ernakulam special train commencing journey on November 17 will be short terminated at Wadakkanchery and hence will run from Karaikal to Wadakkanchery only, says a release.