Training sessions for school bus drivers ahead of reopening

May 20, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Drivers behind the wheels of educational institution buses (EIBs) in Ernakulam have started receiving tips and training on how to ensure safe driving as part of the steps being taken by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) ahead of school reopening on June 1.

The Joint Regional Transport Officers in six regions including Ernakulam, Aluva, North Paravur, Angamaly, Thripunitura, and Mattancherry have launched training programmes for drivers based on a directive issued by the Transport Commissioner.

As per the rules prescribed by the department, those driving school vehicles should have a minimum experience of 10 years, including five years of driving heavy vehicles. They should carry identity cards. The school authorities have to ensure that the drivers who are hired do not have a record of drunken driving, overspeeding, or were punished for other offences.

The training sessions include those handled by former officials of the Transport department on the need to comply with rules and regulations. The drivers are asked a few questions on safety rules as part of the training programme. Other key aspects that include road signs, regulations, road markings, and road-safety issues such as overspeeding and overtaking are also discussed. The department has also scheduled similar sessions for drivers of private vehicles used for transporting students to educational institutions.

All the joint regional offices have asked the school authorities to produce the vehicles for fitness check ahead of the school reopening. Vehicles that lacked the mandatory requirements would not be allowed to operate services, according to the department.