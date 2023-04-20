Training programme for tribal students to crack law entrance tests

April 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A career guidance programme to help students from tribal settlements in Ernakulam crack law entrance exams was launched on Thursday.

Eleven students from settlements in the Kothamangalam taluk are being trained ahead of the entrance exams of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in the first phase under the ‘Niyamakiranam’ project of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes and Devaswoms, inaugurated the programme organised by the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) at Karukadom Post-Matric Hostel for Boys, Kothamangalam. Antony John, MLA, presided.

N. Renjith Krishnan, secretary/sub judge, DLSA, Ernakulam; J. Sreeja, Munsiff Magistrate and chairperson, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Kothamangalam; Anil Bhaskar, Tribal Development Officer, Ernakulam; S. Aparna Lakshmanan, National Service Scheme programme officer, Unit No. 5 of Cusat, and P. Rajeev, Tribal Extension Officer, Idamalayar, spoke.

Teachers and students of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies and NSS volunteers of Cusat will train the students.

More free coaching classes for the students to appear for national and State-level exams would be undertaken, the organisers said.