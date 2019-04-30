A free self-employment training programme will be organised at the office of the Kerala State Small Industries Association, Kalamassery, on May 2, 3, and 4, said a press release here. The training programme is between 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. Everyone can participate in the programme. Training will be imparted in making paper cover, paper, and cloth bags. Besides, guidance will be given on launching such units. Trainees must pay for study material. For details, contact 9446461147.
Training in self-employment
Special Correspondent
KOCHI,
April 30, 2019 01:31 IST
