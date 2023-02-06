Training in preventing fish adulteration begins at CIFT, Kochi

February 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A week-long training for food safety officials on measures to check fish adulteration began at the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in Kochi on Monday.

The laboratory training programme includes analysis of formaldehyde, antibiotics, and pesticides in fish and fish products. The training programme, which concludes on February 10, is being conducted in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and is focused on updating the participating FSSAI food safety laboratory officials from the State with the latest techniques in food safety laboratory techniques in fish and fish products, said a press release here.

T. K. Srinivasa Gopal, former director of ICAR-CIFT inaugurated the training programme. George Ninan, director, ICAR-CIFT, presided over the event. Niladri Chatterjee, senior scientist, presented the course overview.

ICAR-CIFT is an FSSAI-recognised national reference laboratory in fish and fish products and provides support for the analytical method development for contaminants, microbiology, and food safety risk assessment. The programme will offer both theoretical and hands-on training in pesticide residue analysis, antibiotic residue analysis, and histamine analysis in fish and fish products.

Training will also be provided for confirmatory analysis of formaldehyde using mass spectrometry. ICAR-CIFT had earlier developed a confirmatory method for analysis of free and total formaldehyde in fish. The method has been communicated to the FSSAI and State food safety laboratories. The training will further facilitate the adoption of the CIFT-developed formaldehyde analysis method in regulatory testing, the release said.