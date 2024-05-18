GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training in human resource development at Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development

Published - May 18, 2024 11:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) will organise a three-day training programme in human resource development between May 28 and May 30. The training programme will be held on the KIED campus in Kalamassery, said a press release here. MSME entrepreneurs and executives can participate in the programme. Communication, time and stress management, emotional intelligence, labour law, staff engagement, entry and exit formalities and people management will be covered under the training programme.

The course fee is ₹2,950. The fee inlcude course fee, certification, accomodation and food, and GST. Those who do not need to stay on the campus will have to pay ₹1,200. Those in the SC/ST category will have to pay ₹1,800, including accommodation. Those who wish to join the training programme may use http://kied.info/training-calender/ to register before May 24. Only the first 30, who are selected will have to pay the fees. Phone: 0484 2532890/0484 2550322/ 9188922800.

