Training in farm equipment maintenance

The second phase of a training programme in agricultural equipment and machinery maintenance, jointly organised by the Kerala State Agricultural Mechanisation Mission and the engineering section of the Department of Agriculture, will begin at the Ernakulam agro market at Maradu on January 27. As many as 20 persons selected from seven agro service centres in the district will attend the programme, the release added. It will last for 12 days.

