Training for visually challenged court staff

January 15, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - KOCHI

Attendees will be thought how to use various assistive technologies to access court documents and judgements

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. File | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu

A four-day digital accessibility training for 51 visually challenged court staff of the Kerala judiciary will begin in the old High Court building on January 15. The programme is being organised as part of efforts to make the digital infrastructure of the Indian judicial system more accessible to persons with disabilities.

A.J. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme. Muhammad Mustaque, judge of the Kerala High Court and chairman of the computerisation committee, will also attend the event. R. Arulmozhiselvi, Member (HR) of the IT Directorate of the High Court of Kerala and the Kerala Judicial Academy will coordinate the programme.

Hands-on training on using various assistive technologies like accessible reading of court documents with screen-readers and instant reading devices using the Internet and judgement searching with screen-readers will be imparted to the attendees.

