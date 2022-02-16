Training for teams monitoring illegal street vending

KOCHI

The functioning of the monitoring teams formed to keep tabs on illegal street vending in Kochi will be strengthened.

The groups will be trained by the amicus curie in the case, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The councillors of the corporation divisions are the conveners of the groups. Mr. Anilkumar will inaugurate the training programme on Thursday at 4.30 p.m.

The Kerala High Court had directed the local body to curb the illegal street vending, which according to the court, was denying the livelihood options of the licensed traders.

A city-level monitoring committee has also been formed as directed by the High Court.

The committee, which has the Mayor, the District Collector, the City Police Commissioner, the CEO of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the amicus curie as its members, will review the situation weekly, the communication said.