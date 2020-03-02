Kochi

Training for prosecutors

A two-day training programme for Deputy Directors of Prosecution and Assistant Public Prosecutors organised by the Directorate of Prosecution, Kerala, will begin here on Monday.

Raja Vijayaraghavan, judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme at Bolgatty Palace Hotel at 9.30 a.m. S. Sreedharan Nair, Director General of Prosecution, Kerala, will preside over the function.

