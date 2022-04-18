Training for new prosecutors begins

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, inaugurating a training programme for new prosecutors in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL Arrangement

April 18, 2022 19:57 IST

Training for newly appointed assistant public prosecutors began at the Institute of Management in Government at Kakkanad on Monday. It was inaugurated by T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution. Former High Court Judge Abraham Mathew presided. High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar, Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge Honey Varghese, Special Court Judge K. Kamanees and Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor and Training Manager M.S. Aromal Unni will take classes for the new prosecutors, according to a release.