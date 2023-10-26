ADVERTISEMENT

Training for entrepreneurs from fisheries sector

October 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is holding a workshop for those looking to launch enterprises in the fisheries sector.

The five-day workshop will be held between November 6 and 10 on the KIED campus in Kalamassery. The workshop will focus on enterprises in fisheries, aquaculture, value-added fish products, ornamental fisheries, and programmes offered by the Fisheries department. It will also involve industrial visits and sharing of experiences by successful entrepreneurs.

Those interested in joining the programme may submit applications before October 30. The course fee is ₹3,540 including food and accommodation for the general category of participants. Those who do not need lodging facilities have to pay only ₹1,500. Participants from SC/ST categories will have to pay a fee of ₹2,000, including food and lodging. If they do not need lodging, the fee is ₹1,000. Those interested in joining the workshop may contact 0484 2532890/2550322/9605542061.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US