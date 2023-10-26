Training for entrepreneurs from fisheries sector

October 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is holding a workshop for those looking to launch enterprises in the fisheries sector.

The five-day workshop will be held between November 6 and 10 on the KIED campus in Kalamassery. The workshop will focus on enterprises in fisheries, aquaculture, value-added fish products, ornamental fisheries, and programmes offered by the Fisheries department. It will also involve industrial visits and sharing of experiences by successful entrepreneurs.

Those interested in joining the programme may submit applications before October 30. The course fee is ₹3,540 including food and accommodation for the general category of participants. Those who do not need lodging facilities have to pay only ₹1,500. Participants from SC/ST categories will have to pay a fee of ₹2,000, including food and lodging. If they do not need lodging, the fee is ₹1,000. Those interested in joining the workshop may contact 0484 2532890/2550322/9605542061.

