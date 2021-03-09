Train turns ramp as KMRL hosts fashion show on Women’s Day

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) organised a fashion show in a running train while the Railway honoured women cleaning staff at Ernakulam Junction railway station, in connection with International Women’s Day on Monday.

Perhaps for the first time in the history of metro rail services in southern India, Kochi metro hosted a fashion show in a running metro train. Over 20 students from JD Institute of Fashion Technology took part the fashion show, held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. Amruta Saju and Shiyas Kareem were the showstoppers. They boarded a train from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, along with officials of the metro agency. It was a surprise for metro commuters, as the students walked past them, wearing fashionable clothes.

KMRL has given importance to women in operational activities, right from the beginning of the metro service. It employed women personnel as train operators and engineers and also as personnel in charge of operation and maintenance of stations and other metro premises. Among them, the Muttom metro station is managed completely by women, starting from customer service, ticketing, housekeeping and security to station controller.

KMRL also launched a trip pass for people working at the Cochin International Airport and issued Kochi-1 card with special offers to women employees of CIAL. They may avail the offers for using Pavan Doot e-bus service that connects Aluva metro station and the airport.

Airport employees opting for trip pass will get 50% discount for travel in the buses, which operate at intervals of 40 minutes. The offer is valid for six months. The pass was launched jointly by KMRL Director D.K. Sinha and CIAL Director A.C.K. Nair.