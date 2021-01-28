Kochi

Train to be terminated at Shoranur

Train No. 06306 Kannur–Ernakulam Junction daily special will be short terminated at Shoranur Jn. on January 29, 30 and 31 to facilitate track maintenance in Vallathol Nagar–Wadakkancheri section.

The train will remain cancelled between Shoranur Jn. and Ernakulam Jn. from January 29 to 31.

