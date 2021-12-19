Train passengers’ forum warns of agitation demanding more general coaches

Even as railway officials say that almost all trains are operating as per their pre-pandemic schedule, Friends on Rails, a conclave of passengers, has warned of an agitation if the Railways did not restore services and failed to allot adequate number of general coaches in trains.

In the absence of general coaches, many passengers are forced to stand for hours and travel, including in corridors and on steps of trains, says J. Liyons, secretary of the organisation. Many coaches are crowded, even as vacant seats abound in several others. All this lays bare the Railway’s claims of the need for physical distancing and adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Even worse, the State government and people’s representatives are maintaining silence, despite the agony of passengers, he says.

Many short-distance and MEMU services have not been restored, while commuters who are forced to travel in reserved coaches, especially at night, are being penalised. Short-distance trains are being detained for goods and bi-weekly express trains to pass by. Many idling coaches are rusting in yards. All this indicated the stepmotherly treatment being meted out to season-ticket holders, he says.

Railway sources say the concerns of passengers will be addressed in a time-bound manner. Steps will be taken to improve the condition of coaches and to ensure their cleanliness. The number of stops is being reduced to speed up train movement, they add.