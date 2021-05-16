Trail of destruction in Lakshadweep

Heavy rain and gutsy wind as the deep depression in Arabian sea turned into a cyclonic storm, Tauktae, has heavily battered and left behind a trail of destruction in the Lakshadweep islands.

No casualty has been reported yet, while eight persons suffered minor injuries. Over 1,000 trees were uprooted in the strong winds, and several houses sustained damages under fallen trees.

Scores of fishing boats anchored along the shore were lost, 25 in Kadamat island alone. A fishing boat from Tamil Nadu reportedly with 13 crew had gone missing off the coast of Bitra island on Saturday evening.

“Their attempt to take shelter at Bitra as weather deteriorated failed following which they had proceeded to Kadamat but had been missing since around 3.30 p.m,” said control room sources at Kavaratti island.

Lakshadweep with a population of nearly 65,000 spread over 10 islands came under the impact of heavy rain and strong winds from Friday afternoon. It was first felt at Minicoy and Kavaratti islands when the wind packed a speed of between 63 km and 70 km, Lakshadweep administration sources said.

On Saturday, the wind picked up further momentum and touched around 80 km per hour as it battered Kiltan, Chetlat, and Bitra islands.

The disaster management authority sources hoped that the worst was over and the impact is likely to be on the wane from Saturday night