Tragic death of migrant worker draws attention to questionable waste disposal system at plywood factories

May 05, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The incident in which a young migrant worker was charred to death after falling into a simmering deep waste pit at a plywood factory in Odakkali near Perumbavoor last month has drawn attention to the questionable waste disposal systems maintained by at least a section of plywood factories.

The victim was watering the pit, which had been simmering for a while, when the land caved in taking him into it. The incident took place on April 27 and the firefighters could fish out the body with the help of excavators only a day later.

“We had doused a fire outbreak in the pit, which was almost 25-30-feet deep, in March. But since the pit was too deep, embers would have been simmering deep inside, sending up fumes,” said T.K. Suresh, station officer, Perumbavoor fire station.

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, observed that waste management and occupational safety of workers remained casualties in the plywood industry. He reminded of another incident in which a four-year-old drowned in a wastewater pit at a plywood manufacturing unit at Allapra in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor in February.

“Waste is either burnt within the factory premises, or taken by workers as cooking fuel or is even used for landfill,” Mr. Peter said.

Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association president Mujeeb Rahman, however, claimed that a majority of the plywood factories complied with the norms and that the violations remain exceptions.

“We are supposed to dispose the waste at the Brahmapuram plant. Only on producing the certificate proving it does the Pollution Control Board renew our licence. Like in any other industry there would be some violators among us as well. In this instant case, we had directed the plywood factory operator concerned to remove waste from the pit, and he had convinced us that he had complied with it,” he said.

Since then the factory remains shut after the Pollution Control Board and the local body revoked its licence.

“We have registered a case against the operator invoking IPC Section 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder]. The operator has since then gone into hiding and is learnt to be trying to secure anticipatory bail,” said Kuruppampady police sources.