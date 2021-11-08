Tragic accident, that killed two Kerala models last week, claims another life

The accident had claimed the lives of Miss South India 2021, Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala first runner-up 2019, Anjana Shajan, on the spot

The tragic accident that killed two promising models on the Vyttila-Palarivattom National Highway Bypass last week has claimed one more life, with one of the two persons under treatment in a private hospital since then succumbing to the injuries on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ashiq, 25, of Vemballur in Thrissur. He had been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the accident after suffering multiple fractures and injuries, including to the head.

He died around 8:25 p.m. on Sunday and the body was handed over to the relatives by Palarivattom police on Monday after conducting the post mortem. He was working with a Thrissur-based advertising firm and reportedly assisted several ad filmmakers.

Abdul Rahman, 25, of Mala, who was reportedly driving the car, is now out of danger and has been shifted out of the ICU. He is likely to be discharged shortly, according to hospital sources.

He survived with minor injuries thanks to the airbag, which absorbed the impact of the accident after the speeding car crashed into a tree along the highway at Chakkaraparambu. The car was reduced to rubble following the accident, which reportedly took place between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 1.

The accident had claimed the lives of Miss South India 2021, Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala first runner-up 2019, Anjana Shajan, on the spot. They were returning after a late evening event at a hotel in Fort Kochi and were travelling to Thrissur. As per the preliminary assessment of the police and Motor Vehicle Department, overspeed caused the accident. Further reports are awaited by the police to draw a concrete conclusion about the accident.